Carl Edwards featured on NASCAR Heat Evolution game cover

It's official: Carl Edwards is on the cover of the upcoming NASCAR Heat Evolution game, which launches September 13.

Edwards got the cover on May 21 by becoming the highest finishing Toyota driver during the Sprint All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He finished fourth in that race.

"We were the top-finishing Toyota and I had forgotten about the video game cover so the top-finishing Toyota gets the cover of NASCAR Heat Evolution, which is pretty cool," Edwards said after the All-Star race. "We got something out of the night."

The game, which was developed by Dusenberry Martin Racing, will be available in both PS4 and Xbox One versions. It can be pre-ordered now at NASCARHeat.com.

Pictured are the cover versions for both platforms.