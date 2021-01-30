Cardinals to acquire Nolan Arenado in latest MLB blockbuster trade: reports

Nolan Arenado is the latest MLB slugger on the move.

The St. Louis Cardinals agreed on Friday night to acquire the third baseman from the Colorado Rockies for a basket of prospects, according to multiple reports.

The deal is not official and requires approval from MLB and the MLB Players’ Association, per The Athletic.

The Rockies could receive pitchers Austin Gomber, Jake Woodford, Angel Rondon, first baseman Luken Baker and Jhon Torres, according to The Athletic. The package was not confirmed.

Additionally, Colorado is reportedly sending $50 million to St. Louis and Arenado will be deferring the money he is owed on his large contract.

Arenado would pack another punch in the Cardinals’ lineup that already includes first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

The third baseman has thrived with the Rockies for years but the team couldn’t get out of the middle or the bottom of the National League West and aren’t looking likely to do that in 2021 with the San Diego Padres loading up on pitching and a potential breakout season for Fernando Tatis Jr. on the way along with the Los Angeles Dodgers being defending World Series champions.

Arenado, 29, is a five-time All-Star, eight-time Gold Glove award winner and a four-time Silver Slugger. He signed an eight-year contract extension in 2019. He is owed $35 million each year through 2024, $32 million in 2025 and $27 million in 2026.

He has 235 career homers and has hit .293 for his career with an OPS of .890.

In last season’s coronavirus-impacted year, he managed to hit eight home runs and bat .253 in 48 games.

The Cardinals made the playoffs last year with a 30-28 record and the Rockies missed out with a 26-34 record.

St. Louis also re-signed Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina earlier this week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.