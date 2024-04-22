Cardinals star Kyler Murray locked in on team's No. 4 pick in NFL Draft: 'I know who I want'

Kyler Murray, the star quarterback of the Arizona Cardinals, couldn't be more focused on the 2024 NFL Draft.

"I don’t know if there’s another quarterback in the league more locked in than me," he told Fox News Digital Monday, three days before the first round of this year's highly anticipated draft begins in Detroit.

Each year, Murray studies the different defenders, offensive linemen and other top prospects coming out of college. It's not only for the love of the game, but because he knows how crucial each pick is to a franchise.

As Murray put it, "In three days, we get better." That's the mindset for a Cardinals team that went 4-13 in head coach Jonathan Gannon's inaugural season, especially when it comes to their No. 4 overall selection. They also own the No. 27 pick in the first round, but it's especially vital for a top-five pick in the draft to pan out, no matter the position.

With the first three picks in the draft by the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots all expected to be quarterbacks, many evaluators suggest Cardinals will be taking the first receiver off the board to pair with Murray.

Murray let the front office know his thoughts on what he'd like to see done with the No. 4 pick, just as he has in the past.

"I’ve put my foot on the table for a couple guys in the past. It didn’t work out," said Murray, who partnered with Recover 180, a new, all-organic sports drink. "Obviously, things happen. It is what it is, and we move on.

"But I got full faith in the guys upstairs. It’s a new regime. Last year, they did a hell of a job. This year, obviously, with me being out and just the culture shift and the way I saw the guys buy in, it’s been a complete 180 for us. I’m just excited. I know [GM] Monti [Ossenfort] and JG [Jonathan Gannon] are on the same page, and I know any decision they make is going to be the best decision for the team.

"Obviously, that’s the corporate answer, but I know who I want. We’ll see if it happens."

While Murray didn't give a name or position, he laughed when Fox News Digital implied the player he wants to be drafted will have sticky hands on the field. The Cardinals would benefit by adding a top wide receiver to their roster.

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Rondale Moore, two of Murray's top targets when he returned to the field midway through the 2023 season, are no longer with the team. Brown joined the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency, while Moore was traded to the Atlanta Falcons for Murray's new backup, Desmond Ridder.

The Cardinals liked what they saw from rookie receiver Michael Wilson last season (58 receptions, 565 yards, three touchdowns), and tight end Trey McBride took a big leap in year two, leading the team in catches (81) and yards (825).

But Murray has shown solid play with a true No. 1 wide receiver he's built chemistry with. DeAndre Hopkins finished with 1,407 receiving yards in Murray's first year with the Cardinals in 2020. Murray targeted Hopkins 160 times. Their connection was lethal before Hopkins moved on to the Tennessee Titans.

Murray also had Christian Kirk as his leading receiver during the 2021 campaign, which led to the quarterback's only trip to the postseason with Arizona since he was taken first overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Kirk joined the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency after that season.

With the Cardinals committed to Murray as their franchise guy, teaming him up with a young wideout like Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU's Malik Nabers or Washington's Rome Odunze with the No. 4 pick would make sense.

Murray will be in the Cardinals' building Thursday as he continues offseason workouts. He'll be present to see what goes down when the Cardinals are on the clock, and he certainly hopes he gets his guy.

Whoever that may be.

