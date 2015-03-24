Cardinals sign Matt Carpenter to 6-year extension

Jupiter, FL (SportsNetwork.com) - The St. Louis Cardinals have signed infielder Matt Carpenter to a six-year contract extension reportedly worth $52 million.

The deal runs through 2019 and includes a club option for the 2020 season.

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement that insures Matt will remain a Cardinal on a long-term basis," said Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt, Jr. "He is an All-Star caliber player, and an integral part of the nucleus of this club which we feel can continue to contend for championships in 2014 and beyond."

Carpenter is coming off a breakout 2013 season in which he hit .318 with 11 home runs and 78 RBI while leading the majors in hits (199), runs scored (126) and doubles (55).

An All-Star second baseman last season, Carpenter will make the switch to third base this season. Rookie Kolten Wong will be St. Louis' primary second baseman.

"Matt has inserted himself as a leader in the Cardinals clubhouse with his dedication and work ethic serving as a fine example to everyone," said Cardinals senior vice president/general manager John Mozeliak. "His commitment to switching to a new position last season (second base), resulting in an All- Star season and Silver Slugger Award, proved once again what kind of person and player that Matt is."

Over parts of three seasons with the Cardinals, Carpenter has hit .306 with 78 doubles, 17 homers and 124 RBI.