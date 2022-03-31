Expand / Collapse search
Cardinals pile 29 runs on Nationals in spring training scoring bonanza

The Cardinals' offensive onslaught appeared to be a good sign for the upcoming season

By Gary Sheffield , Jr | OutKick
Today’s story was supposed to Albert Pujols making his return with the St. Louis Cardinals but it turned out a final score of 29-8 over the Washington Nationals rained on his parade. 

A total beatdown that’s got to have Cardinals hitters feeling good about opening day in a week or so.

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols (5) looks at his bat in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Talk about a welcoming party for the machine?

Here’s a total recap of the scoring avalanche earlier today:

Washington Nationals' Victor Robles (16) trades ball caps with Screech the Nationals' mascot before a spring training baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Tough way to find out Anibal Sanchez is still pitching by surrendering 10 runs in just four innings of work. And poor Cade Cavalli gave up another ten, mostly in the eight inning that’s got to sting. Just not his day.

Even Albert Pujols got his first knock out the way in Cardinal red. Man, this looks right:

St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson slides safely into third base as Washington Nationals third baseman Maikel Franco, right, applies the tag on a single by Paul Goldschmidt in the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla. 

Are the Cardinals a realistic pick to come out the NL Central as champs? Or will the Milwaukee Brewers prove to be a thorn in their sides? Spring training usually isn’t an indication of much, but if it were, the Cardinals would be feeling awfully good about themselves after today’s tail-kicking.