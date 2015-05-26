Cardinals place Grichuk on DL

St. Louis, MO (SportsNetwork.com) - The St. Louis Cardinals placed outfielder Randal Grichuk on the 15-day disabled list Sunday due to a lower back strain.

The move is retroactive to Grichuk's last appearance on April 17.

Grichuk first experienced back pain during spring training after lifting weights and was again working out when he started feeling soreness again on Friday.

In 10 plate appearances for the Cardinals this year, Grichuk has two hits including a home run.

In a corresponding move, St. Louis recalled infielder Dean Anna from Triple-A Memphis. Anna made his major league debut with the Yankees in 2014 and was batting .393 with a .433 on-base percentage in seven games for Memphis.