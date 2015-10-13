Expand / Collapse search
Cardinals' Molina, Cubs' Russell not in NLDS Game 4 lineups

Addison Russell #22 of the Chicago Cubs leaves the field after suffering an apparent injury in the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals during game three of the National League Division Series at Wrigley Field on October 12, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Mike Matheny and a Cardinals trainer check on Yadier Molina during the fourth inning on Monday, Oct. 12, 2015, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS via Getty Images)

CHICAGO -- St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is out of the lineup for Game 4 of the NL Division Series because of weakness in his left thumb.

Molina winced on a swing-and-miss in the fourth inning of Monday night's 8-6 loss to the Cubs, and then was checked by a trainer and manager Mike Matheny. The seven-time All-Star was removed for a pinch hitter in the sixth.

Molina missed the last part of the regular season due to a strained ligament in his thumb. He is 1 for 8 with two strikeouts in the series.

The Cubs also are missing a key player. Shortstop Addison Russell is out of the lineup after he left Game 3 with tightness in his left hamstring.

Chicago leads 2-1 in the best-of-series.

Tony Cruz got the start at catcher for the Cardinals on Tuesday, and Javier Baez is at shortstop for the Cubs.