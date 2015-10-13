Cardinals' Molina, Cubs' Russell not in NLDS Game 4 lineups

CHICAGO -- St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is out of the lineup for Game 4 of the NL Division Series because of weakness in his left thumb.

Molina winced on a swing-and-miss in the fourth inning of Monday night's 8-6 loss to the Cubs, and then was checked by a trainer and manager Mike Matheny. The seven-time All-Star was removed for a pinch hitter in the sixth.

Molina missed the last part of the regular season due to a strained ligament in his thumb. He is 1 for 8 with two strikeouts in the series.

The Cubs also are missing a key player. Shortstop Addison Russell is out of the lineup after he left Game 3 with tightness in his left hamstring.

Chicago leads 2-1 in the best-of-series.

Tony Cruz got the start at catcher for the Cardinals on Tuesday, and Javier Baez is at shortstop for the Cubs.