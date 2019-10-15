St. Louis Cardinals' Mike Maddux nails two holes-in-one before NLCS Game 3

Losing the first two games of the National League Championship Series can make even the coolest coach start to sweat -- at least a little.

Thus, to get his mind cleared in time for Game 3, St. Louis Cardinals pitching coach Mike Maddux -- Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux's brother -- took to the links for some impressive athletics of his own, notching two holes-in-one Monday at the Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, Va. The shots were his fifth and sixth aces ever, according to ESPN.

ESPN broadcaster Boog Sciambi tweeted out Maddux’s scorecard ahead of Monday’s game against the Washington Nationals. Cardinals team president of baseball operations John Mozeliak called the feat “unbelievable.”

“Ask me how many hole-in-ones I had today? Zero. Ask me how many I've had this year? Zero. Ask me how many I've had in my life? Zero,” Mozeliak lamented to ESPN.

While Maddux has been credited with doing a good job getting his pitching staff through the slog of the season and then a five-game NL Division Series against the Braves, the results haven’t been there against the Nats. And Maddux's golf game didn't change the team's luck either.

Washington took a commanding 3-0 lead in the NLCS over the Cardinals with an 8-1 win Monday night.

The Nationals teed off on Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty, who gave up four earned runs on five hits in just four innings of work. The Nats also tacked on runs against a trio of Cardinals relievers.

The potential decisive Game 4 is set for Tuesday night.