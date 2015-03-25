Cardinals interview Seattle OC Bevell, plan to talk to Indy's Arians

The Arizona Cardinals, one of two NFL teams still looking for a head coach, have interviewed Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and plan to talk to the Indianapolis Colts' Bruce Arians.

Bevell was interviewed on Wednesday at Cardinals headquarters. He was the fifth known candidate to interview for the job vacated when the team fired Ken Whisenhunt the day after the season ended.

It wasn't known when the Arians interview would be held, but that news, first reported by NFL.com and confirmed by The Associated Press, indicates Arizona's search will go on a few more days, at least.

Of the others who interviewed with the Cardinals, one is off the market. Mike McCoy, Denver's offensive coordinator, took the head coaching job in San Diego earlier this week.