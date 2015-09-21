Cardinals have decision to make along offensive line

A supposed question mark has turned into a nice surprise -- at least through two games.

The Cardinals learned they would be without Mike Iupati to injury, then Bobby Massie to suspension all before the 2015 season started, leaving some doubts about the offensive line.

But so far, Carson Palmer has yet to be sacked and the team has averaged 113.5 yards rushing, which ranks 13th in the league.

Cardinals GM Steve Keim was forthright in assessing the offensive line, giving praise to individual players and to the unit as a whole.

"I think they've answered the bell," Keim said on the "Doug and Wolf" show, via Arizona Sports. "A couple guys have stepped up. (Right guard Jonathan Cooper) coming back from injury has done a nice job, Earl has played well and I think Ted Larsen has stepped up his game."

Iupati, the team's big free-agent signee, will likely step back into a starting role, but it remains to be seen whether the coaching staff goes with Earl Watford or Massie at right tackle.

Either way, the Cardinals have found depth up front, which should only bode well for them moving forward.

