Cardinals' Dockett added to Pro Bowl

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Darnell Dockett was added to the NFC Pro Bowl team Saturday as a replacement for Minnesota's Kevin Williams, himself a replacement for Detroit's Ndamukong Suh.

Williams' wife is expecting a child. Suh has a shoulder injury.

Dockett, previously selected to play following the 2007 and 2009 seasons, had 52 tackles, five sacks and one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 15 games this season.

The Pro Bowl is Jan. 30 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.