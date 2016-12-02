Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

SPORTS
Published
Last Update December 2, 2016

Cardinals' Diaz sidelined after being hit on hand by pitch in 1st inning against Miami

By | Fox News
St. Louis Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz on July 28, 2016, in Miami.

St. Louis Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz on July 28, 2016, in Miami. (Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)

MIAMI (AP) – St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Aledmys Diaz has left their game at Miami with a bruised right hand after being hit by a pitch in the first inning.

Diaz took his base, but was replaced after the inning. He was hit by a pitch from Andrew Cashner, making his first start since being acquired by Miami in a seven-player trade.

Diaz is to undergo further examinations Monday. He's batting .312 with 14 home runs.

Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter & Instagram