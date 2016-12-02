Cardinals' Diaz sidelined after being hit on hand by pitch in 1st inning against Miami

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Aledmys Diaz has left their game at Miami with a bruised right hand after being hit by a pitch in the first inning.

Diaz took his base, but was replaced after the inning. He was hit by a pitch from Andrew Cashner, making his first start since being acquired by Miami in a seven-player trade.

Diaz is to undergo further examinations Monday. He's batting .312 with 14 home runs.

