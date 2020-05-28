Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: 'I know I'm the best' wide receiver in the NFL

Arizona Cardinals' newly acquired wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, has made a bold statement.

Hopkins, who was traded from the Houston Texans to the Cardinals earlier in the offseason, said that he is the best wide receiver in the league, and if he had a legitimate starting quarterback for most of his career -- like other top wide receivers have had -- he believes his numbers would have blown them out of water.

“I definitely think I’m the best,” Hopkins said Thursday on ESPN. “I know I’m the best.”

CHIEFS, PATRICK MAHOMES NEGOTIATING DEAL 'UNLIKE ANY OTHER', REPORT SAYS

Hopkins has earned three straight first-team All-Pro nods, but he’s never led the NFL in receptions or yards, and he said that’s because of the offenses that he’s played in. Hopkins believes his numbers would be better than New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas or Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones if he had their quarterbacks.

“Mike’s my boy. We were just texting yesterday. But he knows if I had Drew Brees my whole career what these numbers would be,” Hopkins said. “Julio Jones knows if I had Matt Ryan my whole career, he knows what my numbers would be. Those guys are definitely blessed to be in a position where their whole career they had a Pro Bowl quarterback.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Cardinals hope second-year quarterback Kyler Murray will become an elite passer, and trading for Hopkins solidifies that. With head coach Kliff Kingbury running the show in Arizona, Hopkins may have the best year of his career in 2020.