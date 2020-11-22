Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins gives autographed jersey to 'lucky' fan after meme contest

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins issued a challenge last week for someone to come up with the best meme of his game-winning touchdown grab against the Buffalo Bills.

The winner would receive Hopkins’ jersey from that game with his autograph on it.

Tom Brady decided it was the perfect time to put his name in the hat. Instead of the traditional meme, he quote-tweeted Hopkins with a GIF of a goat signifying that Hopkins was the greatest of all-time.

In an upset, Hopkins determined that Brady was the winner of the contest.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback received the jersey Friday and thanked Hopkins for it. He added that the star wideout will have his own signed Brady jersey coming his way.

Hopkins caught a pass from Kyler Murray last Sunday over three Bills defenders for the win. It was one of the most exciting plays of the season so far and kept the Cardinals in contention for the NFC West division crown.

However, it was a short turnaround for the Cardinals this week as they had to play Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks. Arizona came up short in a pivotal matchup and now will have to try to keep afloat for a playoff spot down the stretch.