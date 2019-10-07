St. Louis Cardinals' Carlos Martinez caught blowing kiss to Atlanta Braves baserunner
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez further escalated his feud with the Atlanta Braves on Sunday after he was seen blowing a kiss to a Braves base runner -- but Atlanta got the last laugh after Martinez's mound implosion led the Cardinals to kiss their lead goodbye.
Martinez, who complained last week after Braves slugger Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrated a late home run in the first game of the National League Division Series, was caught blowing a kiss to Atlanta outfielder Billy Hamilton, who stood on second base in the ninth inning of Game 3, with the Cardinals clinging to a 1-0 lead.
Martinez was quickly chided for the interaction after having criticized Acuna for allegedly not respecting the game.
“I wanted him to respect the game and respect me as a veteran player,” Martinez said after Game 1.
Acuna hit a massive home run in the ninth inning of Game 1, sparking a three-run inning that nearly wiped the Cardinals' lead away. St. Louis hung on for a 7-6 win, but Atlanta took Game 2 to tie the series.
On Sunday, even after Martinez blew the save, and with the Braves now up 3-1, the Cardinals' closer still was seen chirping at Acuna.
Martinez allowed three runs in the inning, which allowed the Braves to go ahead for good enroute to a 2-1 series lead. The pitcher now has a 23.14 ERA in 2 1/3 innings in the postseason.
Atlanta could wrap up the series Monday with a win.