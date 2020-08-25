Budda Baker signs 4-year extension with Cardinals, will be highest-paid safety: report

The Arizona Cardinals and Budda Baker agreed to a four-year contract extension Tuesday, which reportedly made him the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

Baker and the Cardinals agreed to a deal worth $59 million, with $33 million in guarantees, ESPN reported. Baker was going to become a free agent after the 2020 season. The Cardinals didn't disclose the financial terms.

“Business aspect, I have a great agent … [and] I've kind of let him do anything on the contract situation,” Baker said earlier in training camp, according to the team’s website. “I've been focusing on football, focusing on getting this new team here together, trying to be a lot better than we have been the last few years. My focus has been on that, and if the contract comes, it comes.”

Arizona selected Baker in the second round of the 2017 draft. He was named First-Team All-Pro and was a Pro Bowl selection his rookie season. He made another Pro Bowl in 2019.

In three seasons, Baker has played in 46 games. He’s recorded 14 passes defended and a combined 323 tackles. He led the NFL in solo tackles in 2019 with 104.

Baker is now a staple in the defense that already includes Patrick Peterson and Chandler Jones. Arizona also added Isaiah Simmons in the draft earlier this year.