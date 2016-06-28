Cardinals bring Pena off DL, designate Fryer for assignment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) The St. Louis Cardinals have activated catcher Brayan Pena from the disabled list and designated Eric Fryer for assignment.

Pena has been out all season after having surgery on his left knee. The veteran signed a $5 million, two-year deal to back up Yadier Molina and give the seven-time All-Star more rest.

Molina appeared in 71 of the Cardinals' first 75 games this season.

Pena, who can also play first base, spent the past two seasons in Cincinnati. The career .260 hitter has also spent time with the Tigers and Royals after beginning his career with the Atlanta Braves.

Fryer hit .368 while driving in five runs in parts of 24 games this season.

The Cardinals announced the moves before Tuesday night's game at Kansas City.