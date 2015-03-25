Cardinals agree to terms with 5 free agents, including QB Stanton, RB Mendenhall

Arizona has reached contract agreements with five free agents, including quarterback Drew Stanton, who follows new Cardinals coach Bruce Arians to the desert.

Also released starting free safety Kerry Rhodes, a move that cleared cap space to help accommodate the signings.

The other additions are running back Rashard Mendenhall, cornerback Jerraud Powers, safety Yeremiah Bell and cornerback Lorenzo Alexander. Stanton backed up Andrew Luck last season in Indianapolis, where Arians served first as offensive coordinator, then as interim head coach.