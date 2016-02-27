Cardale Jones hurts his hamstring and perhaps his draft stock at Combine

Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones injured his hamstring during the NFL's Scouting Combine on Saturday.

He suffered the injury in his second 40-yard dash, and the NFL Network reported he was done for the day.

Jones, who was listed at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds last season, was clocked in his first 40 at 4.83 seconds.

As a junior last season with the Buckeyes, Jones briefly lost the starting job to J.T. Barrett in October before reclaiming it. He passed for 1,459 yards and eight touchdowns with five interceptions, and rushed for 193 yards and two TDs.

Ohio State finished the 2015 season with a 12-1 record and a win over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.