Published
Last Update January 8, 2015

'Captain America' actor Chris Evans will be grand marshal for Daytona 500

By | Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona has called on Captain America to kick off "The Great American Race."

Actor Chris Evans will serve as grand marshal and give the command to "start your engines" for the Feb. 23 Daytona 500.

Evans stars in "Captain America: The Winter Solider," scheduled for release on April 4.

He joins a list of previous Daytona 500 grand marshals that includes Ben Affleck, Kate Upton, Matthew McConaughey and James Franco.