Capitals give Carlson six-year extension

The Washington Capitals have re-signed defenseman John Carlson to a six-year, $23.8 million contract extension.

Carlson will earn $3.8 million in 2012-13 and $4 million per year from the 2013-14 season through 2017-18.

The 22-year-old Carlson had nine goals and 23 assists in 82 games last season with Washington.

"John is a talented young defenseman who has played very well for the Capitals and still has room to grow," Capitals general manager George McPhee said. "He wanted to make a long-term commitment to the team and we are delighted that this young man who is an important part of our future will be a member of the club for many years to come."

Carlson matched a Capitals single-season record for most points by a rookie defenseman (37) during the 2010-11 season.

Over 186 career games with the Capitals, Carlson has 17 goals and 58 assists.