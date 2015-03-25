Canucks use balanced offense to cruise past Oilers for 6-2 victory

next Image 1 of 2

Dan Hamhuis and Jannik Hansen scored 18 seconds apart late in the first period Saturday and the Vancouver Canucks cruised to a 6-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

Daniel Sedin, with a goal and an assist, Brad Richardson and Ryan Kesler also scored for the Canucks, who got 21 saves from Roberto Luongo in their home opener.

Jason Garrison added a goal into an empty net, while Henrik Sedin picked up three assists as Vancouver rebounded from Thursday's season-opening 4-1 road loss to the San Jose Sharks in impressive fashion.

Jeff Petry and Boyd Gordon scored for Edmonton. Devan Dubnyk allowed five goals on 31 shots before being replaced in the second period by Jason LaBarbera. The Oilers backup finished with 12 saves.