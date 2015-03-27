Canucks stay out front with win over Senators

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - The Vancouver Canucks kept their command of the Western Conference with a 4-2 triumph over the Ottawa Senators on Monday, their sixth straight win.

The Canucks took a 3-0 lead behind goals from Alexandre Burrows, Ryan Kesler and Mikael Samuelsson then held on to keep their nine-point lead atop the West.

After Nick Foligno and Jason Spezza scored in the second period to pull Ottawa within one, Samuelsson added his second goal of the night for Vancouver to send the struggling Senators (17-29-8) to their 10th straight loss.

Goaltender Roberto Luongo made 31 saves in the victory for the Canucks (35-10-9) who have the most points in the NHL.

