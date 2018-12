Vancouver, BC (SportsNetwork.com) - The Vancouver Canucks signed 2014 first- round draft pick Jake Virtanen to a three-year, entry-level contract on Friday.

The Canucks selected the 17-year-old forward sixth overall in June.

Virtanen tallied 45 goals and 26 assists last season for the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League, finishing fifth in the league in goals scored.