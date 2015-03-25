Canucks' road show continues with OT decision over Islanders

Uniondale, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - Brad Richardson's game-winner went in off an opponent's stick 2:16 into overtime, giving the Vancouver Canucks a 5-4 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

The Canucks survived deficits of 2-0, 3-2 and a game-tying goal by New York's Frans Nielsen with 1:12 left in regulation to snap a two-game losing streak.

Skating on the left side, Richardson flipped the puck toward the crease and it snuck past Evgeni Nabokov after going off defenseman Andrew MacDonald's stick.

Ryan Kesler, Daniel Sedin, Henrik Sedin and Chris Higgins also scored for the Canucks, who improved to 3-1-1 on a seven-game road trip. Roberto Luongo made 28 saves in the win.

"We grinded out an ugly one," Higgins said. "We got the two points and that's the most important thing."

The Islanders lost for the fifth time in their last six games (1-3-2) despite scoring two goals in the first 4:41. They went 1-1-2 on a four-game homestand.

"I give them credit -- they got pucks to the net and got rebounds. There was nothing special to their goals," said Islanders coach Jack Capuano.

"They got a bounce off the stick of one of ours and put it into the back of the net."

Brock Nelson got his first career NHL goal and Matt Moulson scored twice on the power play for New York. Nabokov also had 28 saves.

On Nielsen's game-tying goal, Luongo couldn't scramble back in time after MacDonald's shot from the right side was blocked. Nielsen -- waiting on the left side -- fired it into an open net, past the diving Canucks goaltender.

The Islanders were without defenseman Lubomir Visnovsky, who was placed on injured reserve Monday with a concussion; and forward Michael Grabner, who was suspended two games Monday for an illegal hit on Carolina's Nathan Gerbe.

Moulson beat Luongo high to the near glove-side on a wrist shot from the right circle 4:48 into the second period to give the Islanders a 3-2 lead.

Vancouver had a goal waived off because Mike Santorelli knocked over Nabokov in the crease. But Henrik Sedin tied it with 7:21 left in the second period when he banked a shot off the netminder from beside the goal.

A rebound from Kevin Bieksa's shot kicked to Higgins on the left side and he flicked it home with 18 seconds remaining, giving the Canucks a 4-3 lead going into the third.

The teams combined for four goals in the first 9:09 of the game.

Nelson -- the 2010 first-round draft pick -- was in position in front of the crease after Peter Regin's backhand wrap-around try squirted through 2 1/2 minutes in, and Moulson made it 2-0 just 2:15 after that, scoring on Nielsen's cross-ice pass from the low left side on a power play.

Kesler scored 16 seconds later on a rebound after Dan Hamhuis' long shot was stopped by Nabokov, and Daniel Sedin tied it with a wrister.

Game Notes

Canucks forward Jannik Hansen was hurt in the first period after going into the boards and left the game ... Nielsen had three points ... The Canucks continue their road trip Thursday at New Jersey and finish it Friday at St. Louis ... The Isles play at Pittsburgh Friday night.