Canucks' Burrows out for entire Calgary series

Vancouver, BC (SportsNetwork.com) - An upper-body injury that sidelined Vancouver Canucks forward Alex Burrows for Tuesday's Game 4 of the Western Conference quarterfinals will keep him out for the remainder of the club's series with the Calgary Flames as well.

Burrows was transported to a Calgary hospital after hurting himself during the morning skate prior to Game 4, which the Canucks lost by a 3-1 score to face elimination for Thursday's matchup in Vancouver.

The veteran wing was released from the hospital Wednesday after receiving treatment for a reported broken rib.

Canucks coach Willie Desjardins told reporters Wednesday that Sven Baertschi, recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Tuesday, will take Burrows' place in Game 5. Linden Vey was in the lineup to fill the spot in Tuesday's loss.

Burrows recorded two assists in the first three games of the series and was tied for third among Vancouver players with 18 goals during the regular season.