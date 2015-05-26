Canucks bounce back from blowing 3-goal lead in third period to top Blues 6-5 in shootout

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Nick Bonino, Radim Vrbata and Chris Higgins scored in the shootout as the Vancouver Canucks recovered from blowing a three-goal lead for a 6-5 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday night.

Eddie Lack made 34 saves for Vancouver, while Shawn Matthias, Yannick Weber, Jannik Hansen, Henrik Sedin and Bonino each had goals in regulation.

Ryan Reaves, Alex Pietrangelo, Dmitrij Jaskin, Petteri Lindbohm and David Backes had goals for the Blues, who scored three times in the third period to force extra time. Vladimir Tarasenko had the lone shootout goal for St. Louis.