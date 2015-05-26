Expand / Collapse search
March 30, 2015

Canucks bounce back from blowing 3-goal lead in third period to top Blues 6-5 in shootout

By | Associated Press
    Vancouver Canucks' Ronalds Kenins, of Latvia, from left to right, Zack Kassian, Henrik Sedin, of Sweden, and Yannick Weber, of Switzerland, celebrate Sedin's goal against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 1, 2015. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Darryl Dyck) (The Associated Press)

    Vancouver Canucks' Radim Vrbata, left, of the Czech Republic, and Adam Clendening check St. Louis Blues' T.J. Oshie during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sunday March 1, 2015. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press,Darryl Dyck) (The Associated Press)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia – Nick Bonino, Radim Vrbata and Chris Higgins scored in the shootout as the Vancouver Canucks recovered from blowing a three-goal lead for a 6-5 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday night.

Eddie Lack made 34 saves for Vancouver, while Shawn Matthias, Yannick Weber, Jannik Hansen, Henrik Sedin and Bonino each had goals in regulation.

Ryan Reaves, Alex Pietrangelo, Dmitrij Jaskin, Petteri Lindbohm and David Backes had goals for the Blues, who scored three times in the third period to force extra time. Vladimir Tarasenko had the lone shootout goal for St. Louis.