Cano leaves after being hit by a pitch

New York Yankees second baseman Robinson Cano left in the first inning of Tuesday's game in Toronto with a left hand contusion.

Cano was struck by a pitch thrown by Blue Jays starter J.A. Happ that ran in on his hands. X-rays were negative and he's considered day-to-day.

After being checked out by the team trainer, Cano remained in the game and scored when Alfonso Soriano drilled Happ's next offering to left field for a three-run homer.

Eduardo Nunez replaced Cano in the field to start the bottom of the first.