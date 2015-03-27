Canales ruled out for six months

Valencia's on-loan midfielder Sergio Canales is set to spend the next six months on the sidelines after sustaining another serious knee injury in Thursday's Europa League match against Atletico Madrid.

Canales was substituted just before the 60th minute of Thursday's contest and it was confirmed on Friday by Valencia's medical chief, Jordi Candel, that he had torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

The 21-year-old joined Los Che on a two-year loan from Real Madrid last summer, and he had just recently returned from a partial ACL tear in the same knee in a match against Athletic Bilbao in October.

Because of the injuries, Canales has been limited to 11 appearances in La Liga this season with one goal.