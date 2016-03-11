Canadiens star P.K. Subban taken off ice on stretcher

Montreal defenseman P.K. Subban was taken off the ice on a stretcher after being hit on the side of the head by a teammate late in the Canadiens' 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

The Canadiens said Subban was taken to a hospital for further testing of a neck injury. The team said he had normal movement in his extremities.

Subban was injured when teammate Alexei Emelin ran into him, knocking him on the side of the head with his back side while retrieving the puck in Montreal's corner. The 2013 Norris Trophy winner was nearly motionless on the ice for about 10 minutes while doctors and trainers tended to him.

"It's scary to see that many trainers and doctors on the ice," Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty said. "Nobody knew exactly what happened. That was the scariest part for me. It looked like a nothing play. It was impossible to concentrate after that."

Pacioretty said Subban was communicating with him shortly after the accident

"When you see a guy go down like that, and the stretcher comes out, it takes the life out of you," teammate Torrey Mitchell said. "We're just praying that Subby is OK right now."

Subban has played 273 consecutive regular-season games — the team's longest active streak. He last missed a game on Jan. 30, 2013. That streak will likely be broken Saturday when Montreal plays Minnesota.

Before the game, Subban was presented the Jean Beliveau Trophy for his community involvement.

"You're trying to win a hockey game but you almost felt like you don't want to keep playing at that point and time," Sabres coach Dan Bylsma said. "The game's an after-thought."