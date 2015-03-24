Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 17, 2015

Canadiens' Pacioretty sustains lower-body injury, still set to play for US in Olympics

By | Associated Press
    Montreal Canadiens' Max Pacioretty is assisted off the ice following an injury during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2014. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) (The Associated Press)

    Carolina Hurricanes' Andrej Sekera, of Slovakia, looks for the puck as Montreal Canadiens' Ryan White (53) clears the puck away while Canadiens' Max Pacioretty (67) and Andrei Markov (79), of Russia, watch at rear during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2014. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) (The Associated Press)

RALEIGH, N.C. – Montreal left wing Max Pacioretty was confident he can play for the U.S. in the Olympics after sustaining a lower-body injury against Carolina on Saturday night.

Pacioretty collided with the goal with 7:30 left in the first period after being checked by Carolina's Brett Bellemore in the teams' final game before the Olympic break.

After the game, Pacioretty said it was precautionary for him not to return.

"I went in pretty hard and I got the wind knocked out of me," said Pacioretty. " I think the team wanted to play it safe and I think it was a good decision."

A native of New Canaan, Conn., Pacioretty will leave for Sochi, Russia, on Sunday to join the American team, which opens play Thursday against Slovakia.

The 25-year-old Pacioretty has played 49 games this season. He has 26 goals and 11 assists. Pacioretty had his second hat trick of the season Thursday in a 5-2 win over Vancouver.