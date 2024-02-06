Canadian women's college volleyball game features at least 2 trans athletes

A college women's volleyball game late last month featured at least two transgender athletes.

Seneca College and Centennial College played against each other in Ontario on Jan. 24, a match Seneca won in four sets.

The match was rumored to feature five players who were born male, although Fox News Digital was only able to confirm at least two athletes.

Canadian news outlet Rebel News said they were "tipped" that the match would feature five transgender players.

A commentator for the outlet attempted to go to both benches after the game to speak with players and coaches, but his camera was blocked by employees from both schools.

Centennial athletic therapist and coordinator Kaylin Frasser said the commentator was "not allowed" by the benches.

The commentator asked one of the players, "why are you taking the spot of a real woman?"

When asked why he was playing "male players," Centennial head coach Andrew Mallory replied that he was not.

Mallory was then asked "what happened to chivalry," to which he replied "it's not dead."

CL Viloria is a trans athlete who plays for Seneca. Viloria once told the school's online news outlet that it was "uncomfortable" to change in front of boys before transitioning.

"There is a washroom in the changeroom that I always used to go there and change," Viloria said in the piece that was published April 22, 2022.

Viloria said the team was "family" and "are so welcoming."

Viloria self-recruited Jaque Maria Ronquillo to join Seneca.

"I feel like I have someone that I can relate to. I’m not saying no one relates to me, but it’s still different when there’s someone that is like you," Ranquillo said to Humber Journalism last December.

"I’ve never pictured myself playing with men, ever, but I was forced to because, in the culture that I grew up in, it’s forbidden for you to play with the gender you identify as," Ranquillo also said. "It (playing with men) taught me how to be aggressive, but then again, it didn’t give me a sense of belonging, and that was always the one thing that was missing."

Neither teams' head coach nor the Ontario College Athletics Association responded to an email from Fox News Digital at the time of publication.

