Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Canada

Canadian women's college volleyball game features at least 2 trans athletes

A report says the game had 5 trans players

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A college women's volleyball game late last month featured at least two transgender athletes.

Seneca College and Centennial College played against each other in Ontario on Jan. 24, a match Seneca won in four sets.

The match was rumored to feature five players who were born male, although Fox News Digital was only able to confirm at least two athletes. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A view of a volleyball on the court prior to the Division I Mens Volleyball Championship between the UCLA Bruins and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors held at EagleBank Arena on May 6, 2023 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Scott Taetsch/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Canadian news outlet Rebel News said they were "tipped" that the match would feature five transgender players.

A commentator for the outlet attempted to go to both benches after the game to speak with players and coaches, but his camera was blocked by employees from both schools.

Centennial athletic therapist and coordinator Kaylin Frasser said the commentator was "not allowed" by the benches.

The commentator asked one of the players, "why are you taking the spot of a real woman?"

When asked why he was playing "male players," Centennial head coach Andrew Mallory replied that he was not.

WARNING: NFSW LANGUAGE

Mallory was then asked "what happened to chivalry," to which he replied "it's not dead."

CL Viloria is a trans athlete who plays for Seneca. Viloria once told the school's online news outlet that it was "uncomfortable" to change in front of boys before transitioning. 

Volleyball on wood floor

Rebel News said they were "tipped" that the volleyball match would feature five transgender players. (iStock)

NEW YORK RADIO HOSTS LEARN LIVE ON AIR PRODUCER BOOKED WRONG RANDY MOSS

"There is a washroom in the changeroom that I always used to go there and change," Viloria said in the piece that was published April 22, 2022.

Viloria said the team was "family" and "are so welcoming."

Viloria self-recruited Jaque Maria Ronquillo to join Seneca.

"I feel like I have someone that I can relate to. I’m not saying no one relates to me, but it’s still different when there’s someone that is like you," Ranquillo said to Humber Journalism last December.

"I’ve never pictured myself playing with men, ever, but I was forced to because, in the culture that I grew up in, it’s forbidden for you to play with the gender you identify as," Ranquillo also said. "It (playing with men) taught me how to be aggressive, but then again, it didn’t give me a sense of belonging, and that was always the one thing that was missing."

SENDAI, JAPAN - AUGUST 30: Official boal on the court before the match between Dominican Republic and Serbia during the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Cup Japan 2015 at Sendai City Gymnasium on August 30, 2015 in Sendai, Japan. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images for FIVB)

The official ball on the court before the match between the Dominican Republic and Serbia during the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Cup Japan 2015 at Sendai City Gymnasium on Aug. 30, 2015 in Sendai, Japan. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images for FIVB)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Neither teams' head coach nor the Ontario College Athletics Association responded to an email from Fox News Digital at the time of publication.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.