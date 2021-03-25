Canadian tennis player Vasek Pospisil apologizes for profanity-laced tirade blasting ATP chairman
Pospisil angrily launched a ball out of the court, smashed two rackets and was penalized for verbal abuse before losing in three sets
Canadian tennis pro Vasek Pospisil apologized on Twitter Wednesday after he attacked ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi in a profanity-laced tirade during his first-round exit from the Miami Open.
Pospisil had already received a warning for racquet abuse when he had a meltdown during a changeover with regards to a meeting he attended on Tuesday night with Gaudenzi.
"What’s happening today? An hour and half yesterday, the chair of the ATP [expletive] screaming at me in a player meeting, for trying to unite the players," Pospisil said, per Tennis.com. "For an hour and a half. The leader of the ATP."
Pospisil was referring to recent efforts to set up a new group to represent men's professional players.
"Get him out here. Why am I supporting this? … [expletive]."
He at one point even threaten legal action saying: "If you want to default me, I'll gladly sue this whole organization."
Pospisil angrily launched a ball out of the court, smashed two rackets and was penalized for verbal abuse before losing in three sets to Mackenzie McDonald.
He took to Twitter a short time later to issue an apology.
"I want to sincerely apologize for my behavior on the court in Miami earlier today. I disrespected the game I love and for that I am truly sorry. By way of explanation, I felt deeply unnerved during a meeting between players and ATP executives last night."
He continued: "I underestimated the toll those emotions took on me until I stepped onto the court today. Again, I am sorry for my on-court behavior and the language I used."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.