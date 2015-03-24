Canadian Football League players fined for posts about gay NFL prospect Michael Sam

The Canadian Football League fined two players Tuesday for making inappropriate comments about openly gay football player Michael Sam.

Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Arland Bruce and Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive tackle Bryant Turner Jr. were penalized undisclosed amounts on Tuesday for postings on social media. Bruce misspelled the word "gay" in his post, which urged Sam to "man up" and "get on your knees and submit to God fully."

"The comments made by these players are extremely disappointing and do not represent the CFL's views or the views of the vast majority of our players," CFL Commissioner Mark Cohon said in a statement. "The CFL is supportive of openly gay athletes in professional sports and we commend the courage shown by Michael Sam."

Bruce appeared in two NFL games with the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. He and Turner both played college football in the United States.