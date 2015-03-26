Canadian buys minority interest in Predators

A well-known Canadian entrepreneur and philanthropist has purchased a minority interest in the Nashville Predators, the team said Wednesday.

W. Brett Wilson, chairman of Canoe Financial and a co-founder of FirstEnergy Capital Corp, purchased around five percent of the NHL team and the company, Powers Management, that operates Bridgestone Arena where the Predators play.

Wilson, who is based in Calgary, Alberta, becomes one of only two members of the ownership group from outside Middle Tennessee, the team said.

In a statement, Wilson said he has owned a home in Nashville since 2007 and travels regularly to the city for business and pleasure. He said the owners are committed to keeping the NHL team in Nashville.

"The business model, both on and off the ice, continues to evolve and improve, and I have been captivated by the market's enthusiasm for our team," Wilson said. "Now is the right time for me to join and contribute in my way in helping the organization continue growing from a contender into a Stanley Cup champion."

The team's local ownership group retains more than a 90-percent share of the organization.