Canada to honor 125th anniversary of Stanley Cup with commemorative coin

The Stanley Cup's 125th anniversary will be celebrated in Canada with a commemorative quarter.

The limited edition coin is produced by the Royal Canadian Mint.

Per NHL.com:

On the left (of the Cup side of the coin) is a player who would have vied for the trophy in its earliest days. On the right is a player from today's era. Together, they represent the full span of a rich history that dates to March 18, 1892, when Lord Stanley, the governor general of Canada, introduced the idea of a championship trophy for the country's top amateur hockey team.

The 100th anniversary of the Cup was previously honored in 1993 with Canadian dollar.

The Stanley Cup is the oldest trophy in North American sports.