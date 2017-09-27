Can the NCAA properly regulate corruption on its own?

On Tuesday, ten individuals were arrested as part of an FBI investigation regarding corruption in NCAA Basketball. Among those arrested was USC assistant Tony Bland, who was a former San Diego State Aztec.

Those arrested are charged with steering players to sign with different agents, advisers, and schools through financial bribes. It is not a secret that the NCAA has a problem with these kinds of issues, not just in basketball but in other sports as well.

The Loose Cannonsdiscussed the situation on Tuesday. Should high level high school and college athletes be allowed to have an agent? Should some amateur athletes be allowed to have more benefits than others? Mike Hartman and Steve Costadebate these questions and more.