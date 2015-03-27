Campbell, Eberle, Moulson named Lady Byng finalists

Florida Panthers defenseman Brian Campbell, Edmonton Oilers forward Jordan Eberle and New York Islanders forward Matt Moulson have been named the finalists for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, which is given to the player who best exhibits sportsmanship and excellence on the ice.

Campbell would be just the third defenseman ever to win the award, and first since Red Kelly following the 1953-54 season.

In 82 games this season, Campbell ranked second among defensemen in scoring with 53 points. He also went to the penalty box just three times.

Eberle had career highs in goals (34), assists (42), points (76) and power- play goals (10) due to his ability to stay out of the box. He cut his penalty minutes from 22 to 10 this past season.

The 21-year-old Eberle was one of just two players to finish with 10 penalty minutes or fewer.

Moulson avoided the box even more, ending the season with only six penalty minutes. He became the first player since Paul Kariya in 1996-97 to score at least 30 goals and have single-digit penalty minutes.

The 28-year-old Moulson posted career-bests of 36 goals and 33 assists for 69 points.

The winner will be announced during the 2012 NHL Awards program on June 20 in Las Vegas.