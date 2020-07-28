PGA Tour champ Camilo Villegas' 22-month-old daughter dies after cancerous tumors found on brain, spine

The 22-month-old daughter of PGA Tour golfer Camilo Villegas died over the weekend after cancerous tumors were found in her brain and spine.

Villegas revealed last month that he and his wife, Maria, took their daughter, Mia, to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami for tests and scans in March. The girl underwent surgery after the tumors were found and the family was told more treatment would be needed to battle persistent issues.

The four-time PGA Tour winner talked about his daughter’s plight in June.

“After the surgery, when it was time to remove the stitches, they learned the growth had become pretty aggressive,” he said.

“We were told we needed to start treatment right away, so they kept us there. Physically, though, she wasn't ready to get the kind of chemo doctors were hoping for.”

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan released a statement on the death of Villegas’ daughter.

“The PGA Tour is deeply saddened having lost a member of our family, Mia Villegas,” Monahan said. “We grieve with Camilo and Maria and our thoughts and prayers are with the Villegas family.”

The PGA Tour world also offered their prayers for Villegas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.