Cameras capture Chargers rookie Joe Alt's girlfriend Emilie Meyer’s reaction at draft party

Joe Alt was the first offensive lineman selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. The former Notre Dame standout decided to watch the draft from home, instead of traveling to Detroit.

The Los Angeles Chargers held this year's fifth overall draft pick, where they selected Alt. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the Chargers selection. Cameras then quickly shifted to Alt, who was surrounded by family and friends. But videos showing Alt's girlfriend's reaction to the life-changing moment began circulating across social media.

Emilie Meyer, who attended the same private Minnesota high school as Alt, appeared to have a serious look on her face at the moment cameras panned to the area she was sitting in during the draft party.

The broadcasts are typically on a short delay, so Meyer might not have been aware of which NFL team Alt would be playing for at the moment when she was shown on camera.

Nevertheless, the clip of Meyer's reaction sparked reacation across social media. "Blink twice if you need rescue," one observer wrote on X.

Another person joked: "That’s the face of someone who realized that his game checks will be taxed at 65% because he’ll be in Cali," along with a pair of laughing face emojis.

While Alt's paycheck from the Chargers will be subject to California state taxes, he will also have to pay taxes when the team travels for road games.

Professional athletes are often subject to what is colloquially known as the "jock tax." It is a type of income tax that is usually enforced on professional athletes and entertainers. It essentially taxes the money that nonresidents earn when they visit a state, according to tax preparation company H&R Block.

Meyer was eventually seen celebrating with Alt and others at the draft party. She is also an athlete and competes on the Drake University track and field team.

The Chargers received some criticism for their decision to draft an offensive lineman in the top five, but first-year coach Jim Harbaugh defended the pick.

"Offensive linemen we look at as weapons," Harbaugh said. "That group when we talk about attacking, when we talk about attacking on offense, offensive line is the tip of the spear." Harbaugh developed a physical brand of football during his lengthy tenure at Michigan, and it appears that Alt will be one of the building blocks for the Chargers' new offensive identity.

