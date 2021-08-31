Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots
Cam Newton release sparks the same Bishop Sycamore jokes

NFL fans took the comedic route when predicting Cam Newton's next stop

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Cam Newton’s reported release Tuesday after one full season and a preseason with the New England Patriots brought out the same jokes from NFL fans.

Fans wondered what would be next for Newton. Could the veteran sign with the Denver Broncos or Dallas Cowboys among other possibilities? But others took the comedy route and said Newton was going to be playing quarterback for Bishop Sycamore.

Bishop Sycamore is the alleged high school that was thrust into a nationally televised football game on ESPN on Sunday against one of the top teams in the nation in IMG Academy after suiting up and playing Friday. Bishop Sycamore was trounced and later reporting revealed the school duped a marketing agency into putting the school on television.

Bishop Sycamore claimed to have top football recruits despite having a shady website and bowing out of a conference call with ESPN days before their Sunday game. Complex reported most of the players on the roster were junior college dropouts who weren’t even high school age.

It’s obviously unlikely Newton is going back to school to continue his play, but the joke was there and many Twitter users acknowledged it.

In 15 games, he had 2,657 passing yards and had only eight touchdown passes. He added 592 yards on the ground and 12 rushing touchdowns. New England missed the playoffs.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_