Cam Newton gets inside scoop on Patriots' playbook: 'This s--t is calculus'

Cam Newton will be tasked with mastering the new and apparently complicated New England Patriots' playbook as he enters his first season with the organization.

On Friday, Newton revealed that it was wide receiver Julian Edelman who gave him a head's up about the playbook.

“We were both excited just to be on the phone with each other,” the one-time NFL MVP said, according to NBC Sports Boston. “Then all of a sudden he just said, 'Hey bro, this s—t is calculus.'

“He said it and it was just funny. From that whole 15-minute conversation, that's the only thing that I just remembered: Calculus.”

Newton said the playbook, for him, boils down to just football.

“At the end of the day, football is still football and you just can’t make too much on it than what it already is. Josh (McDaniels) has been there every step of the way as well as (quarterbacks coach) Jedd (Fisch). Just been hammering away. All the quarterbacks have been trying to learn this whole system from what it is”

After a long offseason, Newton finally found a home with the Patriots. He will still have to stave off Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer for the starting job.