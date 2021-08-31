Cam Newton cut: 5 possible landing spots for veteran quarterback

The New England Patriots’ releasing Cam Newton shocked the NFL world on Tuesday as teams around the league began to trim their rosters down to 53 players ahead of the start of the season.

Newton is still a viable quarterback option for any team. He was thrust into a completely new situation last season coming off an injury and still managed to have 2,657 passing yards and a 65.8 complete percentage.

Here are five teams that could potentially sign Newton with the start of the regular season less than two weeks away.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys seem to be fine with Dak Prescott coming back from a severe ankle injury and playing without any type of restrictions. According to NFL journalist Josina Anderson, the Cowboys will "doe their due diligence" in reviewing Newton’s availability before the season starts.

Should Prescott not be 100% at any point of the season, Newton could prove to be a better alternative than Andy Dalton and Ben DiNucci were last season.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos were reportedly interested in trading for Aaron Rodgers the entire offseason until the 2020 NFL MVP decided he wasn’t going to leave the Packers after all. The team announced that Teddy Bridgewater will start the 2021 season as the quarterback while Drew Lock will be on the bench.

Would the Broncos bite on a veteran like Newton so close to the start of the season?

Houston Texans

Deshaun Watson is expected to be on the 53-man roster when the season starts but how long he will be there is a different question. Watson is facing several sexual assault civil lawsuits and police investigations over sexual misconduct complaints. He’s not exactly a lock to play at all in 2021.

Houston signed veteran Tyrod Taylor in the offseason, but with Newton on the market there may not be a better place for a former Patriots player to land than Houston.

Miami Dolphins

Right now, Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be the Week 1 starter for the Dolphins. Reports have indicated the team is interested in trading for Deshaun Watson, despite the mounting legal hurdles he’s facing, which means they aren’t totally convinced Tagovailoa could be the future of the team.

With Newton on the market, it will be interesting to see whether the Dolphins bite on the veteran. Tagovailoa played with Ryan Fitzpatrick last season but eventually was awarded the starting gig.

Washington Football Team

Washington isn’t exactly looking toward the future with the quarterbacks it has on the roster. Ryan Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke aren’t exactly going to be starting in three or four years. Newton may not either, but he has a rapport with head coach Ron Rivera and a transition for the team could be more seamless than the four others on this list.

When the Panthers fired Rivera in 2019, the veteran quarterback wasn’t pleased.

"Will be forever grateful because of the impact you had on my life … Thank you for giving me an opportunity. Thank you for believing in me. I can go on and on but most importantly; thank you for allowing me to be me," he wrote on his Instagram Stories at the time. "This one hurt deep."