California university suspends men's soccer team after hazing incident

Humboldt State University officials are suspending the school's men's soccer team for the coming school year as a result of hazing involving several players.

President Rollin Richmond announced the move on Tuesday as the university prepared to release its findings from an investigation into the Aug. 4 incident that occurred at an off-campus house party.

Richmond said in a statement that the hazing involved many Lumberjacks and endangered the lives of two team members.

Along with prohibiting the soccer team from competing in any California Collegiate Athletic Conference games or university-sanctioned events, Humboldt also plans to discipline individual students.

Richmond says the school also is looking into whether Humboldt's women's soccer team engaged in hazing.

Officials plan to release more details at a Tuesday afternoon news conference.