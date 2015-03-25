California signs $18M deal to name field 'Kabam Field at California Memorial Stadium'

The University of California has agreed to a nearly $18 million deal with Internet video game maker Kabam for the naming rights to the field at Memorial Stadium.

The school announced the 15-year deal on Thursday that will make its home field known as "Kabam Field at California Memorial Stadium."

The field name will be placed on the two 25-yard lines of Kabam Field. Kabam will also receive 50-yard-line signage above the Cal bench and additional directional signage at the stadium. The on-field logos and signage are expected to be unveiled this spring.

Kabam co-founder and CEO Kevin Chou is a Cal alum and says he is excited about the partnership. Kabam was recently named the fastest growing Internet media company in the Bay Area for the second consecutive year.