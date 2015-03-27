California ends 3-game losing streak, beats UC Santa Barbara 68-59

Freshman Tyrone Wallace had 10 points and 10 rebounds and California held off a late run to beat UC Santa Barbara 68-59 on Tuesday night.

Robert Thurman, a walk-on two years ago, scored a season-high 14 points for the Golden Bears (7-3), who snapped a three-game losing streak. Allen Crabbe added 12 points while David Kravish had 10.

Cal never trailed and led by 22 midway through the second half before Santa Barbara (4-6) made a late push to pull within 68-59 with 15.8 seconds left. The Gauchos managed only one shot after that.

Kyle Boswell had 12 points for Santa Barbara.