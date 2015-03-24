California coasts past Washington State, improves to 5-0 in Pac-12 play

next Image 1 of 2

Richard Solomon had 12 points and nine rebounds, Justin Cobbs added 16 points with seven assists and California remained unbeaten in Pac-12 Conference play with a 76-55 win over Washington State on Saturday.

The Golden Bears (14-4, 5-0 Pac-12) had to weather an early 18-4 run by the Cougars, then pulled away in the second half to secure their sixth straight win. It extended Cal's best start in conference since winning opening 7-0 in 2003.

Solomon fell one rebound shy of a seventh double-double this season, but helped the Bears stay perfect in the Pac-12 with four dunks in the second half. Three of them came on consecutive possessions while the fourth put Cal up 63-46.

D.J. Shelton scored 17 points with 11 rebounds for Washington State (8-9, 1-4), which played its fourth straight game without leading scorer DaVonte Lacy.