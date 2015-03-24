Expand / Collapse search
California coasts past Washington State, improves to 5-0 in Pac-12 play

By | Associated Press
    Image 1 of 2

    California's Justin Cobbs celebrates a score against Washington State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2014, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) (The Associated Press)

    Image 2 of 2

    California coach Mike Montgomery yells to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington State on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2014, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) (The Associated Press)

BERKELEY, Calif. – Richard Solomon had 12 points and nine rebounds, Justin Cobbs added 16 points with seven assists and California remained unbeaten in Pac-12 Conference play with a 76-55 win over Washington State on Saturday.

The Golden Bears (14-4, 5-0 Pac-12) had to weather an early 18-4 run by the Cougars, then pulled away in the second half to secure their sixth straight win. It extended Cal's best start in conference since winning opening 7-0 in 2003.

Solomon fell one rebound shy of a seventh double-double this season, but helped the Bears stay perfect in the Pac-12 with four dunks in the second half. Three of them came on consecutive possessions while the fourth put Cal up 63-46.

D.J. Shelton scored 17 points with 11 rebounds for Washington State (8-9, 1-4), which played its fourth straight game without leading scorer DaVonte Lacy.