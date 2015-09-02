Calhoun's HR helps Angels end losing streak, beat A's 6-2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Kole Calhoun had three hits, including his 21st home run of the season, to back a strong start by Matt Shoemaker, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 6-2 on Tuesday to snap a four-game losing streak.

David Freese singled and scored in his return to the Angels' lineup after missing more than a month with a fractured right index finger. Carlos Perez added two hits while Mike Trout also singled and scored to help manager Mike Scioscia to his 1,397th career win.

Shoemaker (7-9) gave up five hits and one run over seven mostly crisp innings in his second start since coming off the disabled list. He struck out five, walked two and allowed only two runners past first base.

Brett Lawrie homered for the A's, a solo shot off Shoemaker in the first.

The Angels were just 2-5 on this nine-game road trip and coming off their first losing month in more than two years before breaking out of their funk with four runs in the second off Oakland starter Cody Martin.

Calhoun had an RBI infield single, Albert Pujols was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded while David Murphy and C.J. Cron also drove in runs during the inning.

Freese, activated from the disabled list before the game, scored on a double play in the fourth to make it 5-1.

Calhoun homered off Dan Otero leading off the seventh.

The A's were shut down after Lawrie's home run. They put two on with two out in the second before Shoemaker set down 15 of the next 17 batters he faced.

Mike Morin, Wesley Wright and Huston Street combined to record the final six outs for the Angels.

Martin (0-1) lasted just three innings in his first major league start that also coincided with his A's debut. He gave up five runs and six hits with one walk.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: RHP Colby Rasmus also returned from the disabled list after missing two weeks with a right forearm strain. ... INF Taylor Featherstone (upper back strain), LHP Matt Joyce (concussion) and INF Colin Cowgill (right wrist) were activated from the DL as well.

Athletics: OF Sam Fuld (back spasms) did not play and will likely sit out Wednesday's game. ... RHP Jesse Hahn (forearm strain) was transferred to the 60-day DL. ... RHP A.J. Griffin was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and transferred to the 60-day DL. ... RHP Angel Castro was outrighted to Nashville.

UP NEXT

Angels: LHP Andrew Heaney (5-2) pitches the series finale Wednesday and is winless in his previous six starts. Opposing hitters are batting .304 against him during that stretch.

Athletics: RHP Sonny Gray (12-6) has three wins in his four starts against the Angels this season. Gray also has the lowest ERA in the AL but has only two wins in his previous six starts.