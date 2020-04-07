Calgary Flames' Erik Gustafsson stays in shape with help of daughters: 'Best workout equipment there is!'

Calgary Flames defenseman Erik Gustafsson is spending quality time with his family while finding creative ways to stay in shape as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep the season on hold.

Gustafsson, 28, posted a video on Twitter showcasing an at-home workout with the “best workout equipment there is.”

NHL, PLAYERS UNION EYE NORTH DAKOTA AS POSSIBLE LOCATION FOR RETURN OF SEASON: REPORT

With one daughter on his shoulders and the other in his hands, Gustafsson was able to get in a quick leg workout.

Other players around the league are also doing their part to keep shape hoping that the season will resume in the coming weeks.

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid posted a 15-minute workout to his social media for fans quarantining at home to try out

The NHL suspended the season last month with nearly 200 games remaining before the playoffs. Commissioner Gary Bettman has remained optimistic about resuming play but has not offered a timetable of when that might happen.

“Nobody knows how long the hiatus may be. Nobody, even the medical community, can predict it with certainty. And what we’re doing is, we’re modeling every conceivable alternative so that when it’s appropriate to go back to work, we will know what our options and our alternatives are," he said

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Recent reports suggest the NHL is looking at a location in North Dakota to possibly play out the rest of the season.