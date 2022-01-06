Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Eastern Michigan Eagles
Published

Caleb Williams has a million reasons to play for Eastern Michigan

Ex-NFL QB Charlie Batch threw the idea of Williams joining EMU out there

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

When Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams announced his decision to enter the college football transfer portal, few, if any, speculated that Eastern Michigan would be his next stop. But there are now a million reasons why the dream of Williams taking snaps in Ypsilanti could become a reality.

On Wednesday, EMU alum Charlie Batch took to Twitter to let Williams know that a one-year, one million dollar NIL deal awaits him, should he opt to take snaps for the Eagles.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs in for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Norman, Okla.

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs in for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Batch, who spent 15 years as an NFL quarterback, tweeted: "Hey (Caleb Williams), have you considered Eastern Michigan, @EMUFB? If not, you SHOULD. GameAbove Capital is prepared to pay you ONE MILLION DOLLARS for one year! Are you ready be an EAGLE?"

Give Batch credit. You can’t score if you don’t shoot.

And Batch appears to be shooting with his employer’s money. The former QB joined CapStone Holdings in late December as the company’s Senior VP of Strategic Investments.

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan.

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Per Batch’s tweet, GameAbove Capitol, part of the CapStone Holdings family, is the pimp behind the million dollar NIL offer aimed at securing Williams’ services for EMU.

They’ll likely have to do better than that. Williams is coming off a true freshman season in which he passed for 1,916 yards and 22 touchdowns. The former five-star recruit who entered the Heisman discussion by mid-season added another 442 yards and six scores on the ground. With numbers like those versus Big 12 competition, schools with more national buzz and deeper pockets will undoubtedly soon outdo the million-dollar offer from Eastern Michigan.

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams runs against Oregon during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in San Antonio.

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams runs against Oregon during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Even if EMU isn’t Williams’ top choice, it sure makes for one hell of a safety school.