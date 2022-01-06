Caleb Williams has a million reasons to play for Eastern Michigan

When Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams announced his decision to enter the college football transfer portal, few, if any, speculated that Eastern Michigan would be his next stop. But there are now a million reasons why the dream of Williams taking snaps in Ypsilanti could become a reality.

On Wednesday, EMU alum Charlie Batch took to Twitter to let Williams know that a one-year, one million dollar NIL deal awaits him, should he opt to take snaps for the Eagles.

Batch, who spent 15 years as an NFL quarterback, tweeted: "Hey (Caleb Williams), have you considered Eastern Michigan, @EMUFB? If not, you SHOULD. GameAbove Capital is prepared to pay you ONE MILLION DOLLARS for one year! Are you ready be an EAGLE?"

Give Batch credit. You can’t score if you don’t shoot.

And Batch appears to be shooting with his employer’s money. The former QB joined CapStone Holdings in late December as the company’s Senior VP of Strategic Investments.

Per Batch’s tweet, GameAbove Capitol, part of the CapStone Holdings family, is the pimp behind the million dollar NIL offer aimed at securing Williams’ services for EMU.

They’ll likely have to do better than that. Williams is coming off a true freshman season in which he passed for 1,916 yards and 22 touchdowns. The former five-star recruit who entered the Heisman discussion by mid-season added another 442 yards and six scores on the ground. With numbers like those versus Big 12 competition, schools with more national buzz and deeper pockets will undoubtedly soon outdo the million-dollar offer from Eastern Michigan.

Even if EMU isn’t Williams’ top choice, it sure makes for one hell of a safety school.